Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 4,690,396 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 126.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,406,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,690,396 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $182,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,807,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,683,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 615,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,662,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,734,000 after purchasing an additional 450,499 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,158,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after purchasing an additional 281,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 396,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 237,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.68. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,889. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74.

