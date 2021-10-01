Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 9,018 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,666,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,557,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.50. 7,498,114 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71.

