Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,120 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 392,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.63. 17,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,283. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84.

