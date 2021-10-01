Littlejohn & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,461,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,948,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock remained flat at $$9.71 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

