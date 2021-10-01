Littlejohn & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Thimble Point Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,963,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,482,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,449,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,737,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000.

Shares of THMA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,427. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

