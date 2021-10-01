Littlejohn & Co. LLC Invests $388,000 in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 39,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,659,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,031,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000.

NASDAQ:CAHC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 1,375,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,993. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

