Littlejohn & Co. LLC Invests $779,000 in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 77,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSII traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. FS Development Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.17.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

