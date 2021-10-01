Littlejohn & Co. LLC Invests $8.83 Million in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 713,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,000. Aveanna Healthcare comprises 2.6% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned 0.39% of Aveanna Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $304,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVAH traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

