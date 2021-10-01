Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Up 4.1%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.56 and last traded at $94.89. 46,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,194,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $2,339,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 491,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 157,909 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

