Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0639 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.44 million and $834,585.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0639 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,561,432 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

