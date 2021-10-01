Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.57.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Logitech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 114.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.51. 754,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,714. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.64. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

