Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $9.56.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

