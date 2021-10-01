Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 253.3% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of LTUS stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 5,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,235. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Lotus Pharmaceuticals
Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.