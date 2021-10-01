Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 253.3% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of LTUS stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 5,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,235. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Lotus Pharmaceuticals

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products in the People’s Republic of China. Its products are prescription medicines, including valsartan, used to reduce hypertension and high blood pressure; brimonidine tartrate, used to constrict adrenaline receptors; levofloxacin lactate, an intravenous anti-bacterial drug; and nicergoline, an anti-dementia drug.

