LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $416.60

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 416.60 ($5.44) and traded as high as GBX 449 ($5.87). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 436 ($5.70), with a volume of 1,094,043 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSL shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 456.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 416.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £458.49 million and a PE ratio of 12.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.