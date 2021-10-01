LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $416.60

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 416.60 ($5.44) and traded as high as GBX 449 ($5.87). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 436 ($5.70), with a volume of 1,094,043 shares.

Several analysts have commented on LSL shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 456.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 416.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £458.49 million and a PE ratio of 12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

