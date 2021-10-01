Lufax (NYSE:LU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.88

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 27420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

