LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Update

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.28. 152,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 0.84. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.