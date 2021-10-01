Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,693 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $285.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.