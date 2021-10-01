MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Buys 100,000 Shares

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MGNX opened at $20.94 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

