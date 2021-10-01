MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 602,898 shares.The stock last traded at $15.91 and had previously closed at $16.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAG. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in MAG Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

