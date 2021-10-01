Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to post sales of $8.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.22 billion. Magna International reported sales of $9.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $39.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.18 billion to $40.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $43.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.58 billion to $44.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MGA. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $75.24 on Friday. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

