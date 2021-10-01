MaidSafeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $241.86 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $241.86 million and $1.12 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00107921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00150025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,122.61 or 1.00217322 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.69 or 0.06838420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Coin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

