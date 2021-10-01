Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of MAIN opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 671.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 54,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $259,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.