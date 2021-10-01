Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.87 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $56.08 million and $1.87 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $15.99 or 0.00036650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00065755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00103165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00137373 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,536.79 or 0.99814690 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.63 or 0.06874823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $332.13 or 0.00761448 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

