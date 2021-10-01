Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $153.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.33. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

