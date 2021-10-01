Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $153.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 99.37 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day moving average is $142.33. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

