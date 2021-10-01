Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $61.81 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

