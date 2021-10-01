Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total transaction of $2,202,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total transaction of $28,358,278.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $29,097,266.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total transaction of $29,060,162.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total transaction of $2,375,478.00.

FB opened at $339.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.08 and its 200-day moving average is $335.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $956.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

