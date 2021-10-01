Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 65,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 737,753 shares.The stock last traded at $6.39 and had previously closed at $6.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.88% of Markforged at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

