Marlin (POND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.83 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Marlin has a market cap of $62.00 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Marlin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0841 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00065126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00101235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00134405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,986.43 or 0.99959184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.55 or 0.06687614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.