Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,449,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,226 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $259,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

