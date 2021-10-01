Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) PT Raised to C$9.50

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of MMX stock opened at C$5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$826.94 million and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.46. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$17.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.