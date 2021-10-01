Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to report sales of $453.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $461.00 million and the lowest is $445.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $436.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2,832.00 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after buying an additional 1,005,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after buying an additional 2,865,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

