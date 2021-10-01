McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $101.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

