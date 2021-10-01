Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Short Interest Update

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the August 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MJNA stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 4,969,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,813,223. Medical Marijuana has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Medical Marijuana Company Profile

Medical Marijuana, Inc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids. It operates through the following three segments: U.S. Operations, HempMeds and Kannaway. The company’s services include development of cannabinoid based health and wellness products, and the development of medical grade compounds.

