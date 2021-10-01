MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,939 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 2.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $113,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $145,156,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $7.18 on Friday, hitting $1,672.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,079. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33,283.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,794.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,588.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.70 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

