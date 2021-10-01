Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Central Puerto by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Central Puerto by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 373,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Central Puerto by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 107,636 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 256,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEPU opened at $3.10 on Friday. Central Puerto S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $469.35 million, a P/E ratio of -309.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

