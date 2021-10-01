Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $76,000 in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

CANG stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Cango Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. Research analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

