Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $104,000 Position in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $939,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZEV. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE ZEV opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 20.14 and a quick ratio of 19.33. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. Research analysts predict that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

