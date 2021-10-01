Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,373,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 336,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 226,843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 855.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 250,472 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,088 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MQY opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

