Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.29. 107,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,232. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.02 and a 1 year high of $234.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.