Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 248,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 367,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 102,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,565,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $239.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

