Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $846,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,234,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,251,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.73.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $17.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,267.87. 114,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,355. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,397.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,358.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

