Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Royalty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,526 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.16% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 15,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,390. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0244 per share. This is an increase from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

