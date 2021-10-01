Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $12.85 million and $147,136.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.97 or 0.06914859 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00112304 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,060,708 coins and its circulating supply is 79,060,610 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

