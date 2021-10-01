Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Purchased by Moon Capital Management LP

Moon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Methanex accounts for about 0.8% of Moon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Methanex were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEOH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 84,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 56,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MEOH traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.71. 32,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,805. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is -30.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEOH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.77.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.