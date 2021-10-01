Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Metsä Board Oyj stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. Metsä Board Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.
About Metsä Board Oyj
See Also: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Metsä Board Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsä Board Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.