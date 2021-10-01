Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Metsä Board Oyj stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. Metsä Board Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

About Metsä Board Oyj

MetsÃ¤ Board Oyj engages in folding boxboard, fresh fibre linerboard, and market pulp businesses. The company provides barrier boards, food service boards, and white kraft liners. It also offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods and electronics, beauty care, cigarette, healthcare, beverage, food service and graphical packaging applications.

