Michael Stock Sells 154,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,003,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $635,540.00.

LBRT opened at $12.13 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $20,015,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,543,000. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

