Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) Insider Purchases £21,798 in Stock

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) insider Paula Hay Plumb bought 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £21,798 ($28,479.23).

LON MBH traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 126.45 ($1.65). 36,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,974. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.32 million and a P/E ratio of 17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Michelmersh Brick from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

