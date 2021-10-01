Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Update

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of MSVB opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.